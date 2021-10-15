Scramble for Wadi in SA

BY Sports Reporter

FORMER Caps United striker Ishmael Wadi’s scoring run at JDR Stars in the South African second-tier league has triggered interest from clubs in the topflight of that country, kickoff has reported.

Wadi joined JDR Stars at the beginning of the season on a two-year deal and has been quick in showcasing his abilities.

In the six games that the 28-year-old has played, he has delivered five goals, becoming the source of goals for the Pretoria club who sit fourth on the standings just a point behind log leaders Hungry Lions.

His form saw him getting called up to the national team by then Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić, who was later sacked after a string of poor results.

According to sources in South Africa, several clubs in the top-tier league are making inquiries about Wadi, who left Caps United after scoring four goals in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“There are clubs already monitoring his situation after getting wind of what he is doing in the First Division. The big teams in Johannesburg are following what he is doing with interest and if he continues with that scoring streak, then it will not be a surprise that they make their interest official,” a source said.

Wadi played for Harare City, Bulawayo City, FC Platinum, Black Mambas and Caps before trying his luck in South Africa.

Follow us on Twitter@newsdayzimbabwe