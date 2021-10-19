SA star lauds Billiat

SOUTH African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs striker Keagan Dolly has shared insight into his on-field relationship with Khama Billiat after the duo combined in emphatic fashion to down Chippa United over the weekend.

Dolly and Billiat starred for the Amakhosi on Saturday evening as the Glamour Boys romped to a 4-0 win over Chippa United, with the duo combining for each of the club’s opening three goals of the match.

A double from the former, assisted on each occasion by the Zimbabwean international, gave Chiefs a 2-0 lead, heading into the half-time break before Dolly returned the favour with an assist of his own to Billiat in the second half.

As a result, the former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns duo have now directly combined for 10 goals across the 72 matches they have played alongside each other, suggesting the existence of a telepathic relationship between them.

“With me and Khama, I don’t know how to explain it, if I’m on the ball I know which run he is going to make and he knows how to run and where I am going to pass it and vice versa if he’s on the ball I know what to do,” Dolly told Kaizer Chiefs media team after the match.

“This started in 2012 when I met him at Ajax Cape Town and it’s just been building and growing. You can see when we play together that we just understand each other.” — Kickoff