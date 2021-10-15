Rescued by Grace of God

By Erasmus Makarimayi

LACK of appropriate knowledge and illumination of biblical text expose us and make us vulnerable to trampling by the devil and manipulation by charlatans. The New Testament evidence succinctly reveals the liberty into which believers are called because of the finished work of Christ Jesus from custody at the full glare of incriminating past transgressions. Accepting the Gospel of Christ or the Grace of God, leaves scot-free. The had of the Lord that’s not waxed short pulls us out of the intricate web of satanic imprisonment. Obedience to the faith of Jesus Christ is our everlasting freedom occasioned by the grace, mercy and loving kindness of God the Father.

Ephesians 2:2 puts it thus: “Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:” The Name of the Lord is a strong tower and harbour. Biblical promises adduce to the right of inheritance by believers through faith into the grace ushered by the sufferings of Christ which brought glory to those who believe. Salvation delivers to recipients of the Gospel of Christ unmerited, unearned, undeserved and humanly unattainable favour with our Maker.

Christianity is a calling out of bondage from sin, and death to an incorruptible life in Christ. Grace catapults partakers to a new reality released by the sufferings of Christ, His death, burial, resurrection, ascension and sitting on High.

The law imprisoned many before grace came. By law, I refer to the old covenant law given to Moses at Mount Sinai, which Jesus came to free us from. John 1:17 states: “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.”

Many are blinded by the devil from this truth and ignorantly kept bound. It’s so clear that we’re free from servanthood to the law to enjoy adoption as sons and daughters of God. Apostle Paul explains in Galatians 4:4-5: “But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.” If you have been redeemed please don’t go back to ask for incarceration. Wisdom teaches us to forge ahead in the newness of life in Christ. Proverbs 26:11 is rather blunt: “As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly.” Forget the past and pursue the future.

Grace has always been the real deal of God’s intention for humankind. Grace came before the law of Moses. The promises to Abraham were and are in Christ.

Galatians 3:17 casts light: “And this I say, that the covenant, that was confirmed before of God in Christ, the law, which was 430 years after, cannot disannul, that it should make the promise of none effect.”

The law came 430 years later and cannot cancel out what God had already ordained. That’s why we see the heroes of faith making it even before the incarnation and subsequent resurrection of Christ for they believed instead of seeking justification by works. It is, therefore, naive to bind people in this day of grace under the law that was done away with. A mixture of Grace and law is trickery. It’s cross testamental application and it’s an error.

We were shut up, detained or imprisoned by law before the advent of grace and truth. Galatians 3:23 says: “But before faith came, we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith, which should afterwards be revealed.”

We were kept without freedom and held up for faith that was to be revealed in Christ. The Amplified Bible paints an even clearer picture: “Now before the faith came, we were perpetually guarded under the Law, kept in custody in preparation for the faith that was destined to be revealed (unveiled, disclosed),” God is love and wants us to enjoy this liberty.

Should we opt for incarceration, He’s not a dictator and leaves us to function on free moral agency. Apostle Paul makes a clarion call in Galatians 5:1, “Stand fast, therefore, in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” What an offer!

We were led to Christ by the law, which opened up its inadequacy to save us. The yoke of the law made us cry for a Saviour. Romans 3:20 shows: “Therefore, by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.” All glory in the Bible centres on Jesus who did it for us.

The Bible is Christocentric. As long as the Gospel of Christ is preached only one hero, Jesus Christ, is seen and manifested.

No human hero will be evident at the grace message. Human hero worship is lack of sound biblical teaching. We have come to Christ to enjoy the liberty into which He has called us. Galatians 3:24-25: “Wherefore, the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster.” Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.