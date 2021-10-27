PSL raises fans’ ire with gate entry charges

Sports Reporter

The Premier Soccer League has sent touches wagging after pegging the cheapest ticket into the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals that will be played at the Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi this weekend at US$20.

Fans who prefer the VIP enclosure will be asked to fork out US$50 and will also be required to produce a vaccine certificate in order to be allowed entry.

There will be double headers on both Saturday and Sunday where Chicken Inn, who finished top of Group 2 in Bulawayo will clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturdays in a mid-morning kick-off before Highlanders collide with FC Platinum at 3pm.

On Sunday, Cranborne Bullets clash with Harare City in the morning before Dynamos face Black Rhinos in the afternoon.

Fans have started to register shock and dismay at the ticket pricing, especially considering that they have always paid US$3 for entry into topflight matches.

The government has opened the door for a maximum of 2000 fans into each football match.

All Group matches were played in empty stadiums as a way to contain the spread of Covid-19.