Police arrest 14 suspected armed robbers

BY STAFF REPORTER

Police have arrested 14 armed robbers who besieged a horticulture farm in Marondera and stole a disc plough valued at US$3000.

The arrested are Godfrey Tatenda Nyapokoto (35), Fungai Mutigwina (28), Taurai Chivhanga (45), Erick Matemai (30), Emmedy Mandividza (31), Hillary Mabika (36), Sikhumbuzo Rinomhota (22), Cathrine Denga (30), Charles Michel (27), Norman John (25), Gilbert Muchisei (22), Charles Morris (25), Terrence Hove (25) and Elliot Muzenda 47).

Police are appealing for information that will lead to the arrest of one of the suspects, Starlin Mhungu, who is still on the run.

In a statement, the police said three suspects; employed at Grassland Horticulture Centre connived with other eight suspects to rob their employer. Armed with guns, they managed to scare away the guards in the guardroom before they stole the disk plough.

Police investigations led to the arrest of one of them who was selling the disc plough through social media. The suspect then implicated the others. The disc plough that had already been sold in Harare was recovered.

A CZ pistol, riffle fitted with AGS telescope loaded with a magazine of four rounds and two bolt cutters were also recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspects involved in a case of attempted murder that occurred on September 10, 2021 at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi.

Eldorado Mine is also offering a reward of US$5000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, who apprehended a security guard and struck him with an axe all over the body, leaving him with serious injuries o the jaws, legs and hands.

They walked away with two Itel cellphones, two head caps and a pair of safety shoes.