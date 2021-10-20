Police account for 7 Gokwe robbers

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

POLICE have arrested seven suspected Gokwe robbers on nine accounts of armed robbery as well as stocktheft, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

They are Bernard Honye (35), Brian Mapani (21), Johnson Makorekanwa (35), Alec Mushayabasa (54), Nicholas Chanetsa (54), Chrispen Makorekanwa (24) and Benevolet Chigayo (32).

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

The seven are being accused of robberies that occurred in Gokwe between June 13 and October 1, 2021.

“Several victims lost property including cattle, goats, cellphones, groceries and clothes during the heists while some were injured. Two cattle and weapons used in the commissioning of the crimes were recovered,” he said.

Two victims are currently battling for life in hospital while the suspects have since been taken to court and were remanded in custody to October 28, 2021.

