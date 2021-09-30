Pavillion has tranformed Zim image: Chikukwa

BY TENDAI SAUTA

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe executive director Raphael Chikukwa says The Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale exhibition has helped to change the image of Zimbabwe on the global stage for the past nine years.

“This exhibition (The Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale) has contributed to the development of Zimbabwean contemporary art, Kudzanai Chiurayi’s exhibition, We Need New Names, Basket Case exhibition, and many others were highly adorable,” he said.

Chikukwa said there had been a number of tangible cultural heritage exhibitions at the gallery.

“The first show that was opened by the Queen Mother was titled, From Rembrandt to Picasso and after that our founding director Frank Mc Ewen organised many exhibitions and the international congress on African cultures in 1962,” he said.

“He also organised annual exhibitions and other touring exhibitions to France, United Kingdom and United States of America. After independence we saw Zimbabwean heritage exhibitions that continued to promote artists.”

“Live and Direct was the brainchild of Tapfuma Gutsa in 2010, Basket Case, Kaboo ka Muwala that started in Zimbabwe to Makerere University Gallery to Breman in Germany, Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale respectively. Next year it will be our sixth appearance at the World Cup of Visual Arts.”

While some exhibitions stretch over a month, Chikukwa said they always created an online catalogue and an online exhibition for continued viewing and shopping for people to retrace their fond memories from the exhibitions.

“It is difficult to say which art dominates exhibitions at the gallery because art is about personal taste and every artwork that is shown at the gallery is special in a way and contributes to telling its own story,” he said.

Chikukwa said locals should support the Zimbabwean art by buying works from local artists.

“Charity begins at home, if our art is purchased by natives that is of importance to the nation. Zimbabwean artists are very special today because they continue to shine globally and all they need is local appreciation,” he said.

“Not everything is for foreign buyers and, therefore, I encourage local art buyers to play their part so that we can help this sector grow together.

Chikukwa said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot was coming out of the studios and the Masked Exhibition supported by Morgan and Co spoke volumes.

“Artists should continue to work and when there is a call for exhibitions, they bring their works to the gallery. We are grateful for that and we are hoping to get an art van to tour our exhibitions across Zimbabwe and bring all good art into the limelight,” he said.