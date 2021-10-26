Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to stay at Man Utd despite 5-0 Liverpool defeat

Solskjaer called the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool his ‘darkest day’ as Manchester United manager; the immediate focus is now on improving, though some players doubt he can deliver success at Old Trafford; United’s next match at Tottenham is live on Sky Sports on Saturday – kick-off 5.30pm

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to remain in charge of Manchester United despite the heavy defeat to Liverpool and the fact a small number of players have reservations about their manager.

The feeling within the club is that while the result was bitterly disappointing and painful for everyone, the immediate focus is on improving after picking up one point from their last four Premier League games.

United’s next two Premier League matches are against Tottenham and Manchester City, both live on Sky Sports, and they also face Atalanta in the Champions League next week.

But despite their poor results and huge external speculation, there is no suggestion from inside the club that Solskjaer’s job is under threat at this point.

All the players are desperate for Solskjaer to succeed given his legendary status at the club, but some are doubting if he can deliver that success.

Sky Sports News has learnt some players are unsure about the coaching methods with not enough emphasis on pressing and small-sided games.