Nurses reject ‘patriotism’ training

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

NURSES yesterday rejected proposals to undergo training in patriotism saying it was unnecessary. Instead, they demanded a living wage.

On Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-Cabinet media briefing that government had approved a proposal to introduce the National Health Service (NHS) training and induction modules for health workers, which will include lessons in patriotism.

“The proposed modules will cover public health service orientation which speaks to national heritage and patriotism, management skills development, conflict management and tailor-made courses in areas such as sexual harassment,” Mutsvangwa said.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said indoctrination lessons would not result in improved welfare conditions for health workers.

“We believe that anything done without the involvement of a worker is a non-starter. It will not work. All the workers that I am talking to, including myself, are not aware, and it will not see the light of the day,” he said.

“Without consultations, it is bound to fail. It’s a waste of time. Right now, we don’t even know what that is all about. I don’t think government has to do all that. It just needs to give health workers a living wage and by doing so, it will achieve patriotism and hard work which is beyond the call of duty.”

In May, government announced plans to ban doctors and nurses from going on strike for more than three days under proposed amendments to the Health Services Act.

Under the proposed changes, those accused of “inciting” doctors and nurses to strike could be jailed for up to three years.

