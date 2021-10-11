Notorious armed robber nabbed

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

NOTORIOUS armed robber, Amos George Mutamba (34) has been nabbed by the police after he was involved in a spate of armed robberies around Masvingo province.

Mutamba will also be charged with murder over a case which occurred in Masvingo on September 26 this year.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said Mutamba spearheaded the robberies together with his two other accomplices who are still at large.

“On 10th October 2021 detectives from Criminal Investigation Department, Chiredzi received information that George Mutamba was at Dorman compound in Hippo Valley Chiredzi selling some groceries and property suspected to be stolen. Detectives acted on the tip off and arrested the suspect. The arrest led to the recovery of an unregistered Toyota Probox vehicle which had been stolen at Mpamaonde turn off, Bikita and a Noringo pistol with one round,” Nyathi said.

It is alleged that on September 26 Mutamba and his accomplices who are still at large shot Lincolin Rukweza (21) on the arm and stole a Toyota Probox vehicle, US$61 cash, as well as cell phones at Mpamaonde turn off in Bikita.

The suspects were offered a lift at Chikuku Business Centre by Rukweza who was travelling with his friend from Birchenough Bridge Business Centre to Chikava Business Centre in Bikita.

Nyathi said Mutamba allegedly also committed another armed robbery which occurred on 27th September 2021, where he pounced on two shop owners and their employees at Neshuro Growth Point in Mwenezi and stole ZAR21 000, US$400 and two cell phones. During the heist they also shot a security guard on the hand.

On October 5, Mutamba also shot dead Pitiros Mutero (64) with an unidentified firearm on the chest after an argument in which he claimed that his South Africa based wife, Lilias Marinda, was having an extra marital affair with the victim’s son, Kilopas Mutero.

It is further alleged that on October 6, the suspect and his accomplices pounced at N and R Supermarket and Mukuru booth at Rutenga Business Centre, where they stole US$ 8 795, ZWL$ 21 460, ZAR 100 000, as well as three cell phones.

Ends….