NGO advocates for National Youth Climate Fund

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

ACTIONAID Zimbabwe has called on government to introduce a National Youth Climate Fund to assist young people to embark on green job creation and battery technology.

The issue came out during an ActionAid Zimbabwe-organised workshop in Bulawayo at the weekend. The workshop was aimed at educating the youth on the effects of climate change.

ActionAid Activista leader Eric Moyo said young people should be supported with enough resources to deal with the effects of climate change and to create green jobs.

“The voices of young people must be heard pertaining to climate change issues so that green jobs can be created for them,” Moyo said.

“Climate change has affected a lot of things and also caused high unemployment levels for young people in the country. There is need for a National Youth Climate Fund to capacitate young people on green job creation,” he said.

Moyo said African countries, Zimbabwe included, were struggling to deal with the impact of climate change.

“Young people need to take climate justice and climate change issues very seriously,” he said.