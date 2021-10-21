Mzoe7 signs for Kingdom management agency

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

AWARD-WINNING Afro-pop musician, Mzobanzi “Mzoe7” Mlauzi, on Wednesday signed a one-year deal under the Kingdoms Brand Management (KBM) agency to handle his musical business.

Mzoe7 told NewsDay Life & Style that being signed under KBM will enhance his career.

“Being signed under KBM will definitely mean success to my brand. I realised that it is high time to have someone who would want to grow with me and out of 10 people that asked to manage my brand, KMB became my best preference,” he said.

“I am not familiar with corporate language, but my managers are, so I will definitely enjoy working with them. What inspired me to sign the contract is one of my friends who said I was doing good, but I needed management. I also came to realise that Mzoe7 is a brand, not me and it needs to be managed, especially on online platforms.”

Mzoe7 said as part of the contract, KBM agency would also work with other artistes he has been working with.

“The agency (KMB) agreed to sign all artistes that I work with including La Dee. The managers of KBM are passionate and dedicated to uplift Bulawayo artistes,” he said.

KBM chief executive officer Ntando Ndlovu said they aimed to scout for new talent as well as help big artistes who need management.

“We want to take Bulawayo arts to the next level and after realising that about 80% of Zimbabwean artistes that are shining in the diaspora are from the City of Kings, it was necessary to help them,” Ndlovu said.

“We have worked with a lot of models in the past five years and one thing that is missing from Bulawayo arts space is proper management which we are trying to fill. We want to offer them a space where they will be able to grow their brands.”

