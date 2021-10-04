Mutizwa reaches club milestone

By Kevin Mapasure

Warriors’ striker Knox Mutizwa has achieved a milestone by becoming Golden Arrows’ all-time top goal scorer.

Mutizwa scored a single goal in Golden Arrows’ 3-1 win over Marumo giants in a league match on Sunday to take his tally to 40 goals.

His club celebrated the milestone with a social media post.

“Another milestone for Mutizwa Congratulations to Knox ‘The Hitman’ Mutizwa who became the all-time top-scoring player for Lamontville Golden Arrows yesterday as he scored his 40th goal for the club. He surpasses Mabhuti Kenyeza who previously held the record of 39,” the club tweeted.

After his 65th minute strike, Mutizwa also scored an own goal but Golden Arrows got another goal which ensured that the points were safe.

He has scored two goals for his club so far this season and will be looking to go on another good goal run like he did in the 2019-20 season where he reached double figures.

