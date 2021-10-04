Mushekwi hits another double

By Kevin Mapasure

Former Warriors stirker Nyasha Mushekwi scored another brace for his Chinese Club Zhejiang Greentown taking his tally to 21 goals in 25 matches.

Zhejiang Greentown won 4-1 against Nanjing City and moved to 58 points sitting third on the log as they push for promotion to the topflight league.

Mushekwi’s brace was his fourth of the season so far, and he is targeting the Golden Boot which he is likely to win as he has scored six goals ahead of his nearest rival Chisom Egbuchulam, who plays for log leaders Meizhou Hakka.

Mushekwi’s team are six points behind table toppers Meizhou Hakka in the race for automatic topflight promotion with eight matches left.

They have the same number of points as Wuhan Three Towns.

Former Warriors attacker Alois Bunjira recently called on Warriors coach Norman Mapeza to persuade Mushekwi out of retirement.

Mushekwi last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019 under Sunday Chidzambga. The Warriors struggled for goals in their two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa (0-0) and Ethiopia where they lost 1-nil.

