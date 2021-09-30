Mthuli’s ED bootlicking remarks spark outrage

By SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO rights groups have reacted angrily over utterances on Wednesday by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to the effect that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the best boss ever, saying Ncube was exhibiting bootlicking tendencies.

Ncube made the utterances while addressing State media, where he stated that Mnangagwa had the right qualities to lead the country.

“When I joined the government in 2018, I was invited by the President ED Mnangagwa. In my view, I will say this — and for me I speak from the heart, he is the best boss I have ever worked with and worked for,” Ncube was quoted saying.

“I think he has the right qualities to lead, and I also admire the way he interacts with those that he leads. President Mnangagwa allows you to be creative, to contribute to debate, to push back and he will accept in a very polite style and those are very good qualities of a leader. It’s even a good idea to give an opinion on any boss, but for me, I thoroughly enjoy working with him. He is actually the best boss, that is, in terms of subordinate-principal boss relationship.”

But Bulawayo rights activist Dumisani Nkomo said it was disappointing that Ncube had descended to such levels of praise singing.

“Bootlicking has become institutionalised in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo said: “If you ask people in Zimbabwe about the current regime, it would be clear that there is nothing he (Mnangagwa) has done. He has actually deepened the problems and has succeeded in doing so more than his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe. He has been looting the country’s resources for himself and his close allies.”

Political analyst Effie Ncube said: “The dead from the Gukurahundi genocide actually include Ncube’s neighbours and relatives. A good boss would not have done that. A good boss would have ensured a truly independent international judicial commission of inquiry handled the Gukurahundi genocide. A good boss promotes and protects human rights and democratic freedoms. A good boss ensures free and fair elections. A good boss fights corruption without fear, favour or prejudice, and ends marginalisation.”

Aspiring Zapu presidential candidate Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son of the late nationalist and Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, said: “Zimbabweans are too scared of the evil system. They get crumbs to keep them in check, hence the hallucination and bootlicking.”

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo said: “Ncube is actually singing for his supper.”

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation director Mthulisi Hanana added: “Look at the corruption cases, tenders awarded and mega deals. The boss is as corrupt as the workers. Look at companies that are linked to him receiving money from the State and forex from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. He is as corrupt as they are.”

Zapu secretary for mobilisation and organisation, Dereck Katsenga, said: “These are birds of the same feathers. Zimbabweans are suffering from this misrepresentation of facts by Ncube.”

Nkosilathi Ncube, a Zimbabwean educationist based in neighbouring South Africa, described Mnangagwa as the worst leader in the world.