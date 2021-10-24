Mohadi’s son in accident dispute

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO resident Sibukekile Moyo has filed a police complaint against former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s son, Kgosidintsi, over a 2019 accident.

A police report, CR 202/08/19, seen by NewsDay shows that the accident reportedly happened on August 24, 2019 in Bulawayo and that Mohadi, of Glen Lorne in Harare, paid a fine, reference Z69J 278748A, for driving without due care and attention.

Moyo told NewsDay that after the accident, Mohadi undertook to pay for the repairs to her car, as well as three other cars that were damaged as a result of his conduct.

“He had promised to fix my car, but he later kept quiet until I fixed my car using my own money. When I called him and told him I had fixed my car, he said I should keep the receipts and he would reimburse me. But until today, there is nothing and he has now blocked my numbers,” she said.

Moyo said Kgosidintsi owed her US$800 for the repairs, and that the former Vice-President had asked her to give him the quotations, but nothing materialised from him too.

She alleged that Kgosidintsi later claimed that he was a student, while his father was a civil servant and so they could not afford to pay that kind of amount.

“I kept on calling him asking for my money and he then ended up blocking my number,” she said. In response to NewsDay’s questions on the matter, Mohadi’s son curtly said: “Why are you calling me, I have no business with the Press.”

