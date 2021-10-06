Mnangagwa’s son loses US$68 000 in cars deal

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 45-YEAR-OLD Monicho Enterprise manager yesterday appeared in court to answer to allegations of defrauding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Sakhile, of US$67 776 in a failed goods procurement deal.

Farai Chitagu appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing theft of trust property charges.

Mangosi remanded Chitagu in custody to today for bail ruling after the State opposed bail on the grounds that he would interfere with witnesses.

It is alleged that sometime last year, Sakhile gave Chitagu US$88 390 to purchase three 15-tonne truck horses, one Mercedes-Benz C-Class motor vehicle and a forklift.

The money was also meant to buy various motor spares.

In January this year, Chitagu delivered two 15-tonne truck horses to the complainant valued at US$20 614.

He promised to deliver the remaining truck horse, the Mercedes Benz C-Class motor vehicle, the forklift and spare parts to the complainant, claiming the shipment would not be done at once.

However, he has not delivered on his promises, leading to a police report being made. The US$67 776 balance has not been recovered.

