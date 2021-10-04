Mitambo theatre fest charms Mzansi arts manager

BY TENDAI SAUTA

ONE of the South African-based directors of Hammer Arts Rights Transfer (HART), a fellowship/residency that focuses on artists at risk, Masechaba Moloi, described the recently held Mitambo Theatre Festival as a well-managed and executed event despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moloi was recently in the country on behalf of Goethe Institute to oversee the eight delegates funded to attend the theatre festival for the purpose of pan-African exchange.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Moloi said Zimbabwe had talented artists.

“The performers at the Mitambo Theatre Festival were brilliant, much like the writers and directors.

“The festival touched on many relatable themes that really spoke to the topic of “Rise Up” quite interestingly,” she said.

Commenting on the Chengetedza National Digital Zimbabwe Fashion and Handcrafts show recently held by fashion designer and founder of Chengetedza brand Moline Katiyo-Mayhew, Moloi said there was a beautiful selection of designs at the show.

“Taremeredzwa Chirewa, the director of the Zimbabwe Germany Society who also heads the centre’s library, language courses and cultural programming’s choice of partnerships and programming is really inspiring,” she said.

“The combination of designers, press, crafts and conversion really brought something special to the Zimbabwe Germany Society space.”

She said the world of technology was helping artists to share their stories and experiences.

“The best artistic practices in this digital era is virtual reality, a stimulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the world and augmented reality which is an enhanced version of the real physical world that is achieved through the use of digital visual elements, sound or other sensory stimuli delivered via technology,” she said.

Moloi said when she was not busy with administrative work, she conceptualises and curates.

“After you network, be patient. Never give up on your craft.

“There are always others walking a similar path,” she said.

Moloi said she was in the process of starting a digital arts centre focusing on access to knowledge, adding that Africans should protect themselves and their resources.

