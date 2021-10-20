Medical facility offers free cancer services

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

A LOCAL medical facility will tomorrow run a breast cancer awareness campaign in Harare as part of its corporate social responsibility.

UBC Clinical Laboratories told NewsDay early this week that it had realised that many people were not able to finance private laboratory visits, hence it had decided to bring some of its services to the public for free.

The breast cancer awareness event will be held from 8am to 5pm in Milton Park, Harare.

“We will carry out a number of tests for free, while for other tests, our visitors will pay a small fee, which could be next to nothing,” UBC Clinical Laboratories said.

“We will have doctors and nurses offering services for free. Also, Divine Pharmacies will offer services and medication for free.”

The laboratory said not only women were being afflicted by breast cancer, but men were also falling victim.

“We are not fighting cancer alone. We are running a #SeeMeWearPink challenge on social media, be it a shirt, T-shirt or any of that,” the laboratory added.

The laboratory also said it was accepting donations that would be channelled to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe and Chido Chidziva Foundation.

