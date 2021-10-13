Mdhluli to honour entrepreneurs, influencers

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO entrepreneur, Nicolette Mdhluli (27) has launched the African Influencer Awards set to honor local entrepreneurs and influencers at a ceremony to be held this month.

The awards have 10 categories which cover nominees who have influenced market trends, developed products and offered services regardless of the pandemic restrictions.

“We are partnering with big local brands to honor young people who are making their contribution to the success of the Zimbabwean economy across different categories of business and creative work,” she said.

“The idea that we can create sustainable business solutions for other small businesses through our advertising platforms is something that the business has carried throughout the growth process of the business. It is engraved into the blueprint of all the services we offer”.

Mdhluli said she started the business as a marketing agency and later diversified into media as she began to understand the direction which I want the business to take, which is advertising.

“My goal has always been to work with small entrepreneurs and influencers, the main focus being creating a ready market for local products and services created by these people. I created a subscription based online magazine titled Afrluencer, short for African Influencer,” she said.

“Afrluencer has become a flagship brand for Afrluent Media and continues to grow in the market. We have featured some well know personal brands, products and service brands from Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.”

Among the nominees are Awakhiwe (Hip Hop Artist) and television personality Makho Ndlovu under the Afrluencer Woman of the Year category, actor Chrispen Nyathi and choreographer Robyn Chirisah under Afrluencer Man of the Year, film producers Braydan Heart and Dumi Manyathela under Excellence in Video Content Production category, Freddy Sozinio Jackson and Yolanda Ngwenya under Excellence in the Fashion Industry, Girl Talk ZW and Pink and Purple under the Best Online Talk Show.

Other categories include Top Male Social Media Influencer, Best Feature Article Writer, and Excellence in Audio Content Production.

