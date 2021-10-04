Masuka defends Arda restructuring

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

AGRICULTURE minister Anxious Masuka yesterday told Parliament that the restructuring of the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) was above board and with the approval of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Masuka appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands and Agriculture, which is chaired by Justice Mayor Wadyajena, to give details on how government sought to turn around the non-performing parastatal.

“I suggested that the board chair (Muntubane Nzima) and his deputy (Johannes Makodho) be removed, and concurrently, I recommended that Irvine Craig and Lance Jena be appointed as Arda board chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively,” Masuka said.

“Furthermore, an urgent restructuring of the senior management was required for the transformation of Arda.”

He said Arda needed urgent restructuring as it was pivotal in attainment of government’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Tatenda Mhiko was appointed the parastatal’s new chief executive in March, replacing William Mbona who was retired in December last year.

Wadyajena, however, ordered Masuka to bring documentation to support the restructuring and the manner in which it was carried out.

“We want Arda to successfully meet the objectives of Vision 2030, but we also want them to follow due process,” Wadyajena said.

Follow Harriet on Twitter @harrietchikand1