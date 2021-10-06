Mali summons French envoy over Macron comments

Mali’s foreign ministry summoned France’s ambassador on Tuesday to protest against comments by French President Emmanuel Macron on the country’s military-dominated government.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned the French ambassador to inform him of the authorities’ indignation and disapproval, news agencies report quoting a statement.

President Macron on Tuesday accused Mali’s military authorities of abandoning their responsibilities

He told French media it was not the role of the French army to fill in for what he described as the “non-work” of the Malian state.

“The minister called on the French authorities to show restraint, avoiding value judgements,” the Mali’s foreign ministry’s said.

Last month, Mali’s interim Prime Minister, Choguel Maïga, accused France of “abandoning” the nation “mid-flight” after the European country decided to reduce its troops there by up to half.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since last year’s military coup in Mali. -BBC