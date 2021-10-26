Makaya to share stage with DJ Tira in comeback

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Urban grooves diva Betty Makaya is set to resurrect her career with the release of her latest single, Ndiregerere, at a concert set for Recharge Braai Lounge in Midrand, Johannesburg South Africa on October 30.

At the concert, Makaya who is now based in South Africa will share the stage with the legendary DJ Tira and fellow compatriot Nox Guni.

Makaya told NewsDay Life & Style she has been on and off in the entertainment industry due to other pressing commitments.

“At the moment I am working on creating time. I have to be strategic about it so that I won’t starve music lovers. My time is mostly occupied by my family, work and other mini projects. For a comeback I would have to dedicate all my time and put lots of effort, she said.

“I record whenever I get the chance to and currently, I have four singles yet to be released. In January I released Daira which is on iTunes and Spotify among other platforms.”

“My last live performance was at a wedding in August when the lockdown was relaxed and at the moment I am working on having weekend gigs to feed my love and passion for music.”

She said the forthcoming single (Ndiregerere) is a love song about a girl divorcing her boyfriend that was written by her male friend Munyaradzi Vomo.

“During my performance at Recharge Braai Lounge on October 30 I will release a single Ndiregerere “about a lady who quits her relationship after Mujolo (the dating game) gets tough. She says, Mudiwa ndiregerere (my love forgive me) I am out of love and have found another,” she said.

“Basically, I listen and watch what will be going on in people’s love lives. I don’t only write or sing about love, but I also speak about loss, friendship and I would like to do a full gospel music album.”

The concert organiser and music promoter Munya “Munya Touch” Jeranyama said they have partnered Diaspora Insurance for the show that will be staged in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Entry will be for free till 8pm and the event will start from 10 pm till the curfew time. Urban groove was male dominated genre, but Makaya made her way up leaving a mark in the music industry. I believe that she also paved a way for other female artists,” he said.

