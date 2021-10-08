Major boost for Zanu PF conference

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara yesterday donated 15 000kg of mealie-meal, 3 000kg of rice and 4 000 loaves of bread towards the Zanu PF conference to be held at the end of this month in Mashonaland Central

province.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Bindura yesterday, Musarara said GMAZ had always been supportive of Zanu PF programmes.

“It has become our tradition that whenever our revolutionary party holds conferences, we come in as an industry and players who are beneficiary to the party’s empowerment programmes,” he said.

“We come forward to support this annual event and we believe that our guests who come to the event need to be fed by us.”

The conference fundraising committee chairperson, Lazarus Dokora, hailed GMAZ for donating to the party saying it had lessened food challenges.

“We are very grateful to receive this food donation from GMAZ since our preparations are now at an advanced stage. We have moved a step in averting food challenges. We are still waiting for other players to come up with their donations,” he said.

Dokora told NewsDay Weekender that they are expecting around 245 guests at the conference and the rest will follow proceedings online due to COVID-19 regulations which outlaw huge gatherings.