Ma9nine drops Jewish video

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED dancehall artiste, Hansel “Ma9nine” Ndlovu says his recently released music video titled Jewish directed by AJV Afri Art has been well received by his fans.

The video, released on September 13, has garnered more than 86 000 views on YouTube.

“Bulawayo is well known for a different taste and a very good sense of dressing, style and fashion. As we are in summer season, the video is all about dressing,” Ma9nine told NewsDay Life &Style.

“I am honoured as I have been receiving support from all over Zimbabwe and outside Africa. I am also happy with the positive comments I am getting.”

Ma9nine started his music career five years ago as an acapella artiste before joining the Afro-pop bandwagon and is the first musician from Bulawayo to record with Chillspot Recordz.

“Bulawayo has talent. I feel like artistes have to put in more work as people tend to relax, I am happy that I have managed to draw people’s attention as they are now starting to believe that dancehall is also there in Bulawayo,” he said.

“Dancehall is one of the genres that makes people stay entertained in Bulawayo, before we were missing that. I am happy that Bulawayo people are now used to dancehall as everywhere I go l hear dancehall being played.”

Ma9nine said more music is coming as he is set to feature some South African artistes as a way to bring unique taste to his fans.

He said his music is available on online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe