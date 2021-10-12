Liquid teams up with Microsoft to merge fixed-line and Internet-based calls

Staff Reporter

Pan-African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technology, has partnered with Microsoft Corporation to launch a videoconferencing platform, OneVoice, which will allow Microsoft Teams to dial a landline or mobile phone.

The new product comes at a time internet-based calling is gaining in popularity as people conduct more of their business online through platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp and FaceTime as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the OneVoice platform, Liquid will allow Microsoft customers around the world to integrate telephone plans in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and Uganda initiated from Microsoft Teams.

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Microsoft through this global launch and integrate our pan-African communications and technology capability directly into Microsoft Teams,” said Nic Rudnick, the Liquid Group CEO.

“Together, our two companies continue to lead Digital Transformation across the African continent with innovative solutions that empower every person, business and community to do more.”

Industry analysts are predicting OneVoice to be an instant hit as businesses will benefit from the seamless integration of voice telephony directly into their existing Teams install base. In addition, Liquid’s flat-rate calling plans save money and avoid bill-shock while increasing control and decreasing fraud and risk, particularly as employees continue to work remotely.

Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM lead at Microsoft, said Liquid “brings pan-African coverage, voice expertise and, proven sales and support capability of Microsoft services” to the new product.

By partnering with Liquid, Microsoft differentiates this iteration by having the ability to have localised or existing numbers used through Teams as opposed to the generic, machine-generated ones on other online-based platforms.

Part of businessman Strive Masiyiwa’s empire, Liquid has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, stretching more than 100 000 kilometres, and operates data centres in five African countries with plans to expand to 10 more countries in the next two years.

In the past few months, Liquid has partnered with multinational technology giants such as Google and Unitas Global as part of its strategic evolution to become Africa’s leading digital solutions provider, offering superior data centre, Cloud, Cyber Security and Managed IT services.