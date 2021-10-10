Letters to the editor : Elections will cut Mwonzora to size

THE centre is no longer holding anymore. The cow no longer produces milk as it used to do.

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is suffering from leadership kwashiorkor and it is clear that he is a Zanu PF puppet taking orders from his handlers.

Why is he pushing for a government of national unity (GNU)when there are only a about 17 months before we hold elections?

Why would people care about a deal that is going to benefit greedy political spentforces who did not even garner votes in the 2018 elections? Why do we need a GNU when the ruling Zanu PF party is doing well?

Zimbabweans know that Mwonzora and his cabal are hard to sell to the electorate come 2023 and are working round the clock to convince President Emmerson Mnangagwa to agree to a dialogue and form a GNU that will illegally postpone 2023 elections. They call themselves the constitutional gurus, but their appetite to shred the Constitution is beyond imagination.

This narrative is also being pushed by a factional group supporting Mnangagwa which wants him to have another term. Mwonzora and Mnangagwa want to get power without the mandate of the people?

Mwonzora is aware that going into an election with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will see him falling by the wayside. He knows he is unelectable. Their claim that they have people who support them is a fallacy.

People should be wary of Mwonzora’s claims that about 68% of the population has confirmed that it wants a GNU. Where and when did he carry out that research?

Mwonzora’s manoeuvring to political leadership through unorthodox means has been exposed. He grabbed the Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House using the military, recalled MPs using captured courts and is trying to armtwist people to agree to his selfish agenda.

No matter how many times Mwonzora tries to avoid the ballot box and the people, the law will push him to the polling booth.

Mwonzora so far has not made an impact on the political arena besides recalling MDC Alliance MPs. It is a matter of time and elections will humble this big brother.-Leonard Koni

What China’s overseas coal exit could mean for Zim

IN response to What China’s overseas coal exit plans could mean for Zimbabwe’ XYZ says: Is being fair to acknowledge that the environmental accusations made towards China are somehow unfair.

As was mentioned in the article, that in terms of per capita carbon emission, “the United States sits in 14th place, with just over 16 tonnes of CO2 per capita while China is in a distant 48th place and emits less than half of that per capita, tallying 7,1 tonnes CO2 per capita.”

If you look at it from a bigger picture, an American would on average produce shockingly 695,97 more tonnes of carbon than a Chinese during a lifespan (the data of the life expectancy comes from the United Nations World Population Prospects: 2006 revision).

That having been said, the number did not take into consideration the carbon emitted during production exported goods.

Therefore, I believe it is fair to assume that an average Chinese lives a better environmentally-friendly life.

I believe that the future of Zimbabwe is bright. The United Kingdom experienced the Great Smog of London in 1952 as a result of heavily relying on coal.

Zimbabwe needs not and should not step into the trap of “develop with pollution and solve the problem later”.

There is an average of 2 871 hours of sunlight per year (of a possible 4 383) with an average of 7 hours 51 minutes of sunlight per day, which makes Zimbabwe a perfect candidate for solar energy. Zimbabwe needs to make use of the God-given advantage and develop clean and sustainable energy systems that benefit all the citizens and the generations to come.

No reforms, no elections

FOR years now the MDC-T has maintained a position that for Zimbabwean elections to truly reflect the wishes of the people they must be preceded by serious electoral reforms.

These reforms include the total enfranchisement of all Zimbabweans including those in the diaspora. They should also include equitable access to the State media, elimination of all forms of violence and the use of hate speech.

All stakeholders must be involved or consulted in the delimitation of constituencies and the mapping of polling stations.

There must be a transparent system of voter registration and the voters roll besides being verifiable must be easily accessible to the stakeholders.

We believe that the key committees under the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission must not be dominated by the executive. A mechanism must be found where the ballot printing, storage and distribution processes must be transparent.

It is unwise to insist on elections without key reforms. The MDC-T is pushing for these reforms through a process of inclusive, genuine and unconditional dialogue.

Of course, criticism against us will always be there but this will not distract us from pursuing what is in the best interest of our nation and it is people.

We find it highly irresponsible for anyone to advocate for elections without reforms.

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora