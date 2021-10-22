Kwinji 15 to make changes

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda has hinted that she would ring some changes to her squad ahead of their second leg Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against eSwatini.

The match will be played in Mbabane on Tuesday following the first leg that was played at the National Sports Stadium last Wednesday.

Zimbabwe carry a healthy lead going into the game after their 3-1 win.

The finals for the continental showcase will be held in Morocco.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender Sport, Sibanda said that she wanted to see the team improve in certain aspects of the game.

“We need to get better in transitions, maintain our passing game, but try to circulate the ball with urgency, especially in the attacking third,” she said.

Sibanda said her players would draw a lot of confidence from their performance in the first leg.

“Obviously winning boosts confidence in the players. We are still finalising the squad. There could be one or two changes, we will see as we go,” she said.

“Preparations have been good so far. The players looked fine today (yesterday) at training after the recovery session on Thursday.”

Although the Mighty Warriors were without striker Rutendo Makore and Mavis Chirandu in their previous match, their absence was hardly felt as captain Emmaculate Msipa, Privilege Mupeti and Marjory Nyaumwe commanded the attack.

After disappointing performances at the recent Cosafa tournament, where they were eliminated in the group stages, the Mighty Warriors will be looking to make sure they will be one of the 12 teams at the continental finals.

