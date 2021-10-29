Kunonga celebrates birthday with new release

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFTER starving his fans for almost two years without new music, Afro-jazz singer Victor Kunonga will this evening launch his latest song titled Induna (King) at Theatre in the Park, Harare Gardens.

Kunonga’s last release was Ndatsva dropped in 2019.

The latest song is part of celebrating his birthday having turned 47 on October 25.

Kunonga self-produced Induna (King), which was recorded by Trust Samende at Kulcha Houz Studio in the capital while Ntshuxeko Maboya mixed and mastered it in Pretoria, South Africa.

“This Induna -King song is a highly danceable track with traditional rhythms crossing over occasionally into a soca-rich feel,” he said.

“The song’s pace and polyrhythms paint the sound of the indomitable spirit of the people of Africa – bearing the present with strength, courage, humour and looking to the future with hope and confidence – “One day, I will be a King.”

Kunonga said he was happy to be back on the stage adding that he is optimistic his peers’ one day will call him a King.

“Victor Kunonga and Peace had missed a lot of our friends we would see regularly at our shows, and saddened that we have also lost a few. This tells us that we must cherish every moment and seize the opportunity to celebrate life,” he said.

“Induna meaning King is inspired by what some of my peers call me “King Victor”.The message is full of optimism that I will be a King. “Ngizongena, Ndichapinda. I will be releasing songs monthly to compile the album Induna.”

Kunonga said he will be releasing songs monthly as build up to his forthcoming album, which will be his sixth after his debut titled Such is Life dropped in 2003.

At the launch, he will share the stage with Chipo Muchengwa

