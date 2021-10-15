Kenyan police arrest husband of slain runner Agnes Tirop

Police in Kenya have arrested the husband of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop after she was stabbed to death, in a case that has shocked the country and the world of athletics.

The 25-year-old two-time world champion bronze medallist was found on Wednesday morning lying on a bed at her home in the town of Iten, with stab wounds in the neck and abdomen, local media reported.

The National Police Service said on Thursday that her husband, Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, was arrested in the coastal city of Mombasa.

ARREST MADE

The police had been hunting for Rotich since Wednesday after his family reported that he had called in crying and asking for God’s forgiveness for something he had done, the Associated Press news agency quoted Tom Makori, Elgeyo Marakwet county police chief, as saying.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation said in a Twitter post that Rotich was arrested after he “slammed his gateway vehicle into a lorry, at Athi River, along Mombasa road, as he desperately escaped [our] dragnet”.

“The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe police station, for more details into the murder, before being arraigned to answer to murder charges,” it added.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata told local media that the suspect was waiting to be transferred to Nairobi early on Friday where he will be taken to court.

The athlete won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 metres at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.