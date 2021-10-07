Jamaican reggae star Jah Cure arrested in stabbing of promoter in the Netherlands, reports say

Popular Jamaican reggae musician Jah Cure was arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly stabbing a promoter in the abdomen during an altercation on October 1, Jamaica Star reported. The musician was on a European tour prior to his arrest.

The incident reportedly occurred at Dam Square, which is located in the European nation’s capital city of Amsterdam. And though the stabbing was confirmed by the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, the body did not disclose any further details as a result of privacy restrictions.

The victim the Royal Soldier singer is said to have stabbed was identified as 45-year-old Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake. Following the stabbing, authorities said the victim reported the incident to police before he was shortly taken to a hospital for surgery. The 42-year-old suspect was arrested at Utrecht’s city center a day after the incident.

The singer, born Siccaturie Alcock, appeared before a Dutch court on Tuesday. He faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault, Jamaica Star reported. The presiding judge also ordered him detained for 14 days while the police carry on with their investigations.

This isn’t the first time the Longing For singer has had a brush with the law. In 1999, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on rape, robbery and firearm charges, The Gleaner reported. He served eight years of that sentence and was released in 2007.

Meanwhile, Christopher Townsend, who is a lawyer, told the news outlet the embattled musician could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of the stabbing. He, however, added his previous convictions may not be taken into account during investigations.

“It is still a crime of violence, but it depends on whether or not they will take this into consideration as it relates to this jurisdiction because it is out of the jurisdiction, as well as they may say that that was some time ago. So, the length of time that offence was committed will also be taken into consideration,” Townsend said.

“As to whether or not it will place any weight as it relates to how the judge will view it, the judge may say I don’t put much weight on that, it was committed several years ago, and you’ve paid the penalty for that, and deal with the one that’s there. Based on the potential charges outlined, he is facing up to 15 years,” he added. – Face2Face