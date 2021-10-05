It’s not yet rainy season: Former agronomist

BY NIZBERT MOYO

FORMER principal agronomist Davison Masendeke has warned farmers to desist from planting, saying the rains that hit Bulawayo, Matabeleland and other parts of the country during the weekend did not mark the start of the rainy season.

Masendeke told Southern Eye that the country was going to experience very hot days ahead, adding that the weekend rains were a false start to the rainy season.

“From the perspective of long term rainfall data, this is not the start of the rainy season. It is a false start. The season for most areas does not start until around mid-November. We are also going to experience very hot days ahead in most areas,’’ he said.

The rainy season in the country normally runs from November to about March or April.

Government last year introduced the Pfumbudza/Intwasa initiative to boost food production and the Lands and Agriculture ministry is set to launch the Pfumbudza/Intwasa mechanised programme.

This involves engaging private players, those who manufacture planters and small tractors, and others.

The Global Agricultural Geo-monitoring Initiative last year predicted that southern Africa was likely to receive more rainfall compared to the 2020-21 summer

season.

Follow us on Twitter @N.M