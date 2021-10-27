‘I admitted to murder charge under duress’

BY REX MPHISA

A 16-YEAR-OLD juvenile, who allegedly murdered a woman and her two children in Beitbridge while on bail for another murder case, has claimed that police officers beat him up to force him to admit committing the crime.

The youth (name withheld) was remanded in custody to November 10 this year.

During his second court appearance on Tuesday, he claimed that he had admitted committing murder under duress.

During his initial remand hearing on Monday, the juvenile was clad in remand prison garb.

“I was beaten by police who forced me to admit the crime. I did not make that statement willingly,” he said when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

Procedurally, his statement would be included in his records that will be used during trial at the High Court. It however, does not stop proceedings.

Allegations are that the juvenile throttled a woman to death after hitting her with a log.

He then bit the throats of her two children, aged five and six respectively.

He allegedly put the bodies of the victims in a hut and burnt them beyond recognition.

In her affidavit to oppose bail, the investigating officer Sergeant Margaret Gora said she interviewed the youth on October 22 and he confessed to the murders.

Ronald Mugwagwa prosecuted.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe