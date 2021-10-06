Historic go-ahead for malaria vaccine to protect African children

However, there were doubts the vaccine would work in the real world as it requires four doses to be effective. The first three are given a month apart at five, six and seven months old, and a final booster is needed at around 18 months.

The findings of the pilots were discussed by two expert advisory groups at the WHO on Wednesday.

The results, from more than 2.3 million doses, showed:

the vaccine was safe and still led to a 30% reduction in severe malaria

it reached more than two-thirds of children who don’t have a bed-net to sleep under

there was no negative impact on other routine vaccines or other measures to prevent malaria

the vaccine was cost-effective

“From a scientific perspective, this is a massive breakthrough, from a public health perspective this is a historical feat,” said Dr Pedro Alonso, the director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme.