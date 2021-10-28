Hip-hop singer launches clothing line

BY TATENDA CHITAURO

MARONDERA-BASED up-and-coming hip-hop artiste Emmanuel “King Rajo” Jones recently launched his Gang Rajo clothing line that has a range of merchandise.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, King Rajo Jones said he wanted to bring international flair to the local hip-hop industry by promoting music with fashion.

“The is all about fashion trends and music. The clothing line has a variety of merchandise that include jeans, T-shirts, caps and shoes,” he said.

“Hip-hop is being centralised more in the capital city, leaving slim chances to explore talents outside Harare, but I want to take the game to the next level and make Marondera recognised on the hip-hop scene as there is so much untapped talent.”

King Rajo Jones said he was working on dropping a 14-track album titled Bloody Stains that will be available on all digital stores.

“The forthcoming album will be a diverse project that will be a mixture of both vernacular and English songs,” he said.

“I am currently working with Tram Media Production in shooting the visuals of the songs on the album and so far, I have released videos, Surprises, Cold Day, Asi Chii and Sei featuring Ghost Gang on YouTube.

King Rajo Jones said through his music, he sought to preach the anti-drug abuse message.

“I am also advocating for youths to abstain from drug abuse and from engaging in dangerous activities. I am willing to join forces with organisations and other artistes in raising awareness against drug abuse.”

