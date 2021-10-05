Hip Hop awards open submissions

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ORGANISERS of the Pogues Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) have opened submissions for this year’s edition, with winners to be crowned at a ceremony slated for December 11.

The awards director, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison in a statement said the submission of entries that opened on Monday via their website since the physical centres are yet to be announced will close on November 1.

The adjudication will them be done from November 2 to 10 and the nominees will be announced on November 12.

“The Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) are back to celebrate the 11th anniversary. The awards will happen either virtual or conventional depending on the state of the COVID-19 regulations at the time of production,” Harrison said.

“As the leading authority of Zimbabwe Hip Hop culture and Africa’s first and prestigious hip hop awards, our mission is to use elements of popular youth culture and media to inspire, motivate and empower the music of young people by acknowledging and celebrating local artists in their respective genres.”

Beefy said they continue to grow as they are getting more regional and international recognition from various media houses and artistes.

“Our headline sponsor, The Pogues Whiskey are back on board for a second year running, their support will assist in producing a quality awards ceremony. It is also a pleasure to announce an addition to the executive, our new head of operations Bekithemba Sibanda also known as Thorne Laroq,” he said.

“His input to the brand will shape, carve and unite the hip-hop industry. He has years of experience in the genre not only as an artiste, but as a promoter and a leader.”

Beefy said they were also pleased to partner with Tunecore, the world’s leading music distributor for independent artistes was also formed earlier in the year.

“Distribution has been a major challenge for artistes across the globe. As Zim hip hop awards we value growth, education and success of our Zimbabwean artistes hence our partnership with Tunecore a one stop shop for independent artists,” he said.

“By just a click of a link artiste’s music can be distributed in over 150 digital music stores and streaming services across 100 plus countries worldwide and get to keep 100% of their sales.”

Beefy said the awards will pay tribute to musical excellence and creativity, providing a high-profile and multi-faceted celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Zimbabwean Hip hop music.

“Winners will receive a plaque, a representation of the highest achievement in Zimbabwean hip-hop. Having come this far, the awards will continue to celebrate the 11th year of hip hop industry achievements in glitz and glamour despite the challenges of COVID-19,” he said.

The list of the awards’ categories are Best Male, Best Female, Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Group, Best Producer, Best New Comer, Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop,Best Album, Best Promoter, Best Diaspora, Best Radio DJ, Best Club DJ, Best Gospel, Best Dance Act, Best Underground, Best Alternative, Best Online Media, Best Journalist, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Video Director of The Year, Best Hip Hop Hustle, Best Hip Hop Verse (Sweet 16 award), Hip Hop Personality of The Year and People’s choice.

Follow Sharon on Twitter @SibindiSharon