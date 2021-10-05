Highlanders camp in turmoil

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders have been thrown into an administrative crisis which has seen chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube going on forced leave.

His contract with the club expires on December 31 and club chairperson Johnfat Sibanda said Dube had gone on his annual one-month leave.

Dube himself sang a different tune saying that he is on a three-month leave.

“I am on leave for three months. I started yesterday. I have accumulated many days,” Dube, who was reluctant to respond to further questions, said.

However, Sibanda rebuffed the assertion.

“There is nothing amiss. The chief executive officer has gone on his annual leave for one month,” Sibanda said.

Sources said there was a crisis at the club, with workers having accumulated many leave days and are said to have refused to go on leave as they had gone five months without receiving their salaries.

Dube is accused of having failed to handle the situation.

One source said Dube’s vacation was “forced”.

Asked about office staff accumulating many leave days, he said: “That is an internal thing. People have been working hard and there has been a relief after we got the sponsorship and people must rest.”

He referred further questions to club spokesperson Ronald Moyo, whose mobile phone went unanswered.

Highlanders recently got a huge sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings which covers players and club employees’ salaries.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @fmbele