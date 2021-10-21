Harare orders buildings facelift

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

HARARE City Council (HCC) yesterday ordered property owners and business operators in the capital to renovate, repaint and maintain the frontage of their buildings with immediate effect so that the city reclaims its Sunshine City status.

In a statement, acting mayor Stewart Mutizwa said the local authority had a vision to achieve world-class city status by 2025.

Mutizwa said this could only be achieved with full participation of residents, business and other

stakeholders.

“We are currently running with the hashtag #TheWorld ClassCityBegins With You. This is our rallying point for everyone to participate. This is as well part of our re-engagement with stakeholders,” he said.

“There are, however, provisions in the city bylaws that allow the city to hire contractors on behalf of building owners in the event the owners fail to spruce up their building. The cost would be borne by the owners. This route is, however, not in the best interest of our engagement thrust and confidence building.”

He said council was in the process of compiling abatement orders to all property owners starting with those in the central business district.

The abatement orders are instructions to beautify one’s building.

