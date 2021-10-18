Handy on another Vuka Plumtree project

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

PLUMTREE-BASED artiste manager and events promoter Handsome “Handy” Sibanda said he has embarked on another Vuka Plumtree project meant to promote up-and-coming artists in Matabeleland region and other parts of the country.

Handy told NewsDay Life & Style that they are expecting to release two singles accompanied with visuals at the end of the month.

“I have started another project with two award winning producers Skaiva and Yugoe.We have been working on producing a song titled Kuwe by Babongile Sibanda and Thandi Dlana,” he said.

“The song’s video will be produced by Afri Art who have done videos for Enzo Ishall and currently have four music videos being played on Trace TV.”

Handy said on the project they are targeting local up- and-coming artists.

“We really want to do something for not only Matabeleland, but the Zimbabwe house music scene as a whole,” he said.

Handy has been instrumental in the promotion of artistic talent in Plumtree that has seen the rise of young artists like Skool Kidzi.