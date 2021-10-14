Guinea strongman Mamady Doumbouya sacks 42 military brass

The army officers,including the head of the army, chief of the general staff of the armed forces general Namory Traoré, and the head of the gendarmerie (military police), Ibrahima Baldé, were forced to retire.

Also retired is former military president General Sekouba Konate.

The heads of all the wings in the armed forces were retired and replaced with low-ranking officers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, via statements from the presidency, invoking presidential decrees.

In a separate statement, Col. Doumbouya also appointed 28 of the retired generals to the High Council of National Defence, the body in charge of national security matters.

The changes in the army come two weeks after Doumbouya was sworn into office as transition president. Last week he announced a new Prime Minister to head the process of transitioning the country to civilian rule.

Political analysts see the move to retire the generals as an attempt by Doumbouya to assert control on the army, which is thought to be loyal to Conde. Most of the top generals who were retired are known to be allies of the former president.

Among those appointed to the High National Defence Council is General Konate, who had earlier endorsed the coup.