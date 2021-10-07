Group G World Cup qualifier: Ghana journalist predicts epic tie

By Kevin Mapasure

Ghanaian sports journalist Haruna Mubarak expects a tough contest when Ghana takes on Zimbabwe in a Group G World Cup qualifier in the Cape Coast on Saturday.

Giving a synopsis on the upcoming match, Mubarak said he strongly feels a win for Ghana in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, when the two nations clash for their second match will create a big challenge, thus Ghana will prepare to take a home advantage.

“Ghanaians really want to win the game especially after they lost South Africa. We know that this is a very difficult game and if we don’t pick up three points it will be very difficult to travel to Zimbabwe and take all three points. The expectation is that we win irrespective of the style of play. Coach Milovan (Rajevac) is known for a very solid defensive team, a team that can break very well, explosive in transition and a team that can score goals. So the concentration is not really on the style of play,” he said.

Mubarak expects Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew to play on the right wing for the Black Stars as he seeks to end a goal drought for club and country.

Ayew provided two assists for Ghana when they beat a second division club 8-0 in a practice match played on Wednesday.

Ajax Amsterdam Mohammed Kudus is expected to play in midfield with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Both missed two matches against Ethiopia, which Ghana won 1-0 and the 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

A bruising midfield duel with Zimbabwe’s European exports Marshall Munetsi and Marvelous Nakamba is expected to light up the contest.