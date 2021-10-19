Govt dangles more incentives for health workers

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Government says it is in the process of building blocks of flats in all provinces while a vehicle loan scheme was being modelled as part of non-monetary incentives for health workers.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said these short-term measures were aimed at stopping the brain drain in the health sector.

“As announced at the last post-Cabinet Press briefing, the government is focusing on accelerating the provision of non-monetary benefits to health workers as a short-to-medium-term measure to stem the brain drain observed in the health sector,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Accordingly, completion of the model flats to be constructed for health professionals across the country’s provinces is being expedited. The civil servants vehicle loan scheme rates are being reviewed, while a strategy whereby the government acquires vehicles for health worker beneficiaries, with the loan being amortised through an agreed framework is being worked out.

“Regarding the provision of canteen or cafeteria services at health institutions, seed money will be provided to revamp and operationalise existing canteens as well as construct new ones were the facilities are not available.”

The country has been experiencing serious brain drain in the health sector after refusing to bow to the demands by doctors and nurses for better salaries. Repeated strikes has yielded nothing, with government adopting a more combative approach that included withholding salaries for those who fail to report to work.

Mutsvangwa also said the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) in Scotland at the end of this month was a diplomatic victory for the country after close to two decades of isolation.

She said Mnangagwa will take part in the COP26 which starts on October 31, the same day the Zanu PF conference ends in Bindura.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who was in Dubai for 6th Global Business Forum for Africa in Dubai on October 13-14 also reported that Zimbabwe was being viewed positively by investors who want to flood the country.

“The Vice-President’s report was well-received with influx of potential investors, who requested for further engagements, the statement highlighted Zimbabwe’s most lucrative areas of engagement including agriculture, mining infrastructure development, tourism, information communication technology and finance sector,” Mustvangwa said.

