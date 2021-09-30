Gora delivers his ‘gospel’ of public speaking

BETWEEN THE LINES: By Phillip Chidavaenzi

THE ability to speak and consequently convince, persuade or win people over is increasingly becoming a valuable asset particularly for those that interact with other people on a daily basis.

Professional fields that quickly come to mind include marketing, advertising, law, media and lecturing.

School pupils with an interest in public speaking will also certainly find this book very helpful. The book delineates the purposes of public speaking: “Public speaking also initiates action among the audience. Another purpose of public speaking is to persuade or appeal to the heart, for example in marketing and politics. The other purposes of public speaking are to entertain, influence and subdue people or bring them under our thoughts.” (pp6).

What is almost immediately apparent about the purport of a book of this nature and scope is that those that are able to use words rightly stand a better chance of succeeding in life. One of the reasons that can easily separate those that succeed and those that fail is the ability or inability to speak.

While almost every other person can speak in public, what makes the difference is the style and manner of speaking. So many people are seeking opportunities to learn and utilise the art of public speaking.

It is against this backdrop that Amon Gora, a teacher and life coach, recently published this classic text titled Making Every Speech Count, which is almost bursting at the seams with stage wisdom. The book explores the essential elements of public speaking such as acceptability, believability and credibility, which he calls the ‘ABC’ of public speaking, as well as its 4Cs — courage, consistency, confidence and content.

Published by Royalty Books this year, the publication will definitely become a key asset for professional public speakers and other individuals drawn from various disciplines but keen to master the art of public speaking.

Gora uses his encyclopedic knowledge of public speaking to empower others that are keen to utilise the power of words to achieve certain ends in life.

The book, which provides a broader perspective on the art of public speaking, could not have hit the market at a better time.

The ability to speak fluently and eloquently is becoming an increasingly valuable skill in the contemporary world where various professions are now heavily leaning on one’s ability to use words as capital.

An important realisation in the book is that while a lot of people have been gifted with an outpouring of words, the gift of the garb often needs to be fine-tuned to perfection. That is the gap which Gora seeks to close through this timely book.

With the mantra that you win some and lose some having gained traction, Gora seeks to dispel such a notion when it comes to public speaking.

His underlying argument in the book is that when it comes to public speaking — and even communicating away from the madding crowd — you certainly can win it all, especially if you know how to address a crowd.

With such a handy tool now available, the time for fumbling in the dark when it comes to ‘speechifying’ is over for through a book such as this, the light has come.

In his foreword to the book, International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF)’s president and founder, Blessing Duri writes: “… the most effective way to communicate is through speech. Thus, speaking skills are a vitally important method of communication.”

Gora uses clean, concise and determined handwriting, just like a painter who knows how to use his strokes on a canvas, making the book a pleasure to read. This is a book you can read over and over again.

As the word continues to globalise, just knowing the ropes when it comes to public speaking has become a valuable asset.

That Gora is a teacher also manifests in the publication. His ability to deliver knowledge and information in an understandable way is yet another positive characteristic of this book.

It is not in doubt that this book was born out of the condensation of knowledge and information that has been accumulated over many years. It combines revelation and experience.

The 109-page book, divided into eight chapters, provides intimate knowledge on public speaking around the critical issues of communication, audience demographics, the different types of speeches and delivery methods, structuring presentations and body language, among others.

All these are important aspects that an aspiring public speaker should be aware of if they are to make their speeches count.

If anyone desires to become a proficient professional public speaker, or to be more eloquent in their everyday social intercourse, then this essential tool must be part of their library. It will serve them well, thanks to Gora’s vision.