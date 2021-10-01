Global post for Misa Zim director

BY TATENDA SQUARE

MEDIA Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe director Tabani Moyo has landed an international post following his election to the Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD) steering committee.

Moyo, who is also the Misa acting regional director, was elected together with 17 other leaders at the organisation’s elective annual general meeting in Tirana, Albania, on Thursday.

Their term will run until 2025.

“We thank the GFMD members for this recognition of Misa’s role as an advocacy brand that serves a multiplicity of stakeholders in the region under complex environments,” Moyo said.

“We are an evolving institution that continues to register recognisable impact under difficult circumstances.

“We are driven by the value proposition of being the thought leader, knowledge institution and expertise organisation. I think this bears testimony to our humble efforts in living up to this commitment.”

He said he was grateful to the membership for bestowing the leadership mettle, adding that he would push for a positive developmental agenda of the media at a global stage.

The Brussels-based GFMD is an international network of about 200 journalism support and media development organisations working in more than 70 countries.

Misa is also a member of the multi-stakeholder co-ordinating team of the Southern African Development Community Internet Governance Forum and also serves on the IFEX Governing Council.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe