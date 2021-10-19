Ghana musician Shatta Wale in fear for his life

A popular Ghanaian artist has posted a statement on Facebook saying his “life is in danger” and that he is “on the run” until he can be assured of his safety in the country.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah, said he had received “threats” and that he was going through “emotional trauma”.

Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyoncé on her Lion King album expanded his fan base in Africa and in diaspora communities around the world.

His going “on the run” is linked to what he called a “false prophet” in his Facebook message.

At the end of September a Ghanaian pastor appeared to make a prophecy on a local radio station that Shatta Wale would be killed, according to news site GhanaWeb.

Though the musician was not named, the pastor seemed to be referring to Shatta Wale.

On Monday, police in Ghana said in a statement posted on Facebook that they had seen unconfirmed reports that the musician had been allegedly shot:

“On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.

“A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there,” the statement said.

Some people online have said they think it was a prank, but fans of Shatta Wale have expressed concern for him. -BBC