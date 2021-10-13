Fyra songs featured on hit Netflix series

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean singer and songwriter FRYA has four of her songs featured on Season 2 of the recently premiered Netflix’s hit series Blood and Water.

Four songs; Chandelier, Back it Up, Calculate and Changes are off Fyra’s forthcoming debut album titled Balance due for release on October 22.

On the series’s theme song, she collaborated with renowned producer Mr Kamera.

The Johannesburg based artist in a statement said she is delighted with such a milestone adding that it makes her musical journey much more amazing.

“I feel extremely blessed about the Blood and Water placements and having had the opportunity to do the soundtrack which is a key piece of a show’s identity,” she said.

“To have a huge machine-like Netflix and the Blood and Water production team believe in my sound and vision by placing nearly half of my debut album in this incredible show with amazing African talent, is so surreal.”

Fyra’s sound is unique and fresh, inspired by her exposure to different parts of the world, having lived abroad.

Her vocal prowess, relatable yet powerful writing skills and her versatile sonic embodiment makes Frya an artist to watch from the continent.

Fyra’s songs are available on all digital streaming platforms.

