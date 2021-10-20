Fugitive Ghana musician Shatta Wale turns himself in

A popular Ghanaian artist who said he had gone on the run over fears of his safety has turned himself in, police say.

Two other people have also been arrested for “spreading false information” over an alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.

“He has been arrested to assist the police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic,” police said on the musician’s arrest.

Police announced the arrests on Tuesday hours after the musician had himself posted a statement on Facebook saying his “life is in danger”.

The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah, had linked his going “on the run” to what he called a “false prophet”.

A Ghanaian pastor last month appeared to make a prophecy on a local radio station that Shatta Wale would be killed, according to news site GhanaWeb.

The musician’s collaboration with Beyoncé on her Lion King album expanded his fan base in Africa and in diaspora communities around the world. -BBC