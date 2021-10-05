Fresh bid to block Mwonzora from joining Polad

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

MDC-T founding member Amos Kaliati has written to Justice secretary Virginia Mabhiza, who is the head of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), seeking to block MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora from joining the grouping before determination of a High Court application challenging the legitimacy of the party’s 2021 congress.

Kaliati, who is the party secretary for mines and mineral resources, last month filed papers at the High Court seeking to nullify the MDC-T’s extraordinary congress held on December 27, 2020 that elected Mwonzora as the party leader.

Mwonzora has declared interest in joining Polad, but on Tuesday, Kaliati wrote to Mabhiza arguing that Mwonzora had no legitimacy and authority to join Polad when the High Court application was still pending.

In the letter dated October 4, 2021 addressed to Mabhiza and to the Polad principals, Kaliati recognised 17 Polad principals, including the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, who was ousted by Mwonzora in the December congress.

“I refer to the High Court application made in terms of Rule 59(1) in the matter between Amos Kaliati vs Movement for Democratic Change and others, Case No HC5074/21.

“This is a court application for a determination in terms of section 14 of the High Court Act [Chapter 7:06]. I have petitioned the honourable court to exercise its discretion in terms of [section 14] of the High Court Act [Chapter 7:06]. In particular, I am asking the court to inquire into and determine my existing, future or contingent rights as well as the obligations of the respondents in this matter,” Kaliati said.

In the letter, Kaliati stated that MDC-T party officials’ terms of office had lapsed and they had no legitimacy to deliberate on the possibility of Mwonzora joining Polad.

“The application seeks to determine the validity and the lawfulness of the extraordinary congress that elected senator Douglas Mwonzora as the leader of MDC-T and the legitimacy of other office holders in the MDC-T, especially noting that their terms of office have lapsed. It follows, therefore, that until the High Court determines this matter, Senator Mwonzora lacks legitimacy and authority to join Polad. Kindly, therefore, ignore any correspondence from senator Douglas Mwonzora regarding the above.”

But Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba said Kaliati was no longer part of the MDC party, hence he had no locus standi to take MDC-T members to court over party affairs.

“It is quite unfortunate that some people who have left the party and joined other political outfits for dirty silver coins think that they can distract us from our political programmes,” Damba said.

“However, it will not succeed. The strategy is to destabilise our party which he left when he held the position of district organising secretary to be appointed secretary for mines in another political outfit. The results of the extraordinary congress, which was conducted by an independent electoral management body, still stand and they have not been nullified. Until that changes, then it’s a different ball game altogether.”

