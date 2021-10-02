Former Byo deputy mayor Amen Mpofu dies

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

FORMER Bulawayo deputy mayor, Alderman Amen Mpofu has died.

Mpofu died at Mpilo Central hospital on Friday after battling a kidney ailment for some time.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza confirmed Mpofu’s death saying they have lost a hero who believed in serving the community.

“His untimely death robs the citizenry and the party of a respected former local government representative. He was a pillar of the MDC Alliance party. He lived and breathed MDC-A and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. His death is a loss not only to his Party but to the political arena of the country as a whole. I extend my deepest condolence,” Chirowodza said.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube added: “As I rose through the ranks I have always been a great admirer of this humble but very effective Alderman. In fact, he is the one who introduced me into local government politics way back in 2007. He believed in the young while spending his years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the party would always be remembered.”

