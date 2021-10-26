fastjet maintains pole position as new SA route beckons

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

BUDGET airline fastjet Zimbabwe has been named Africa’s leading low-cost airline for the sixth consecutive year, an acknowledgement of the airline’s commitment to maintain and grow services against a backdrop of significant global challenges.

This was announced by the World Travel Awards, a leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism, following a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category named the winner.

The awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and are recognised globally as a sign of industry excellence.

“We take pride in making the customer the centre of our business philosophy, operations and new business initiatives, and we thank all customers and industry professionals who voted for us,” a fastjet spokesperson said.

“This recognition is an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work of our staff, and the airline’s commitment to maintain and grow services against a backdrop of significant global challenges.

“We are, therefore, proud to be named Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for 2021, in this our sixth consecutive year of winning this award”.

World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke said: “Our winners represent the very best of travel and hospitality in Africa and the Indian Ocean and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

The airline recently introduced an additional aircraft to its fleet and this week announced a new route for 2022, connecting Victoria Falls with Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in South Africa.